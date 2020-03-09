Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 4,570 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

