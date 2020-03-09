Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 5,930 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 228,370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

