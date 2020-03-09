Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 3.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $150.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

