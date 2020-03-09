HarmonyCoin Price Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.