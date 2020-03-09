Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.