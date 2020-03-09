Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,499.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $104,499.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,890,504 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

