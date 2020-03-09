Head-To-Head Contrast: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Five9 (OTCMKTS:FIVN)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 1.88 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 13.51 -$4.55 million $0.12 599.75

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data Storage and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

Five9 has a consensus target price of $80.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08% Five9 -1.39% 6.18% 2.39%

Summary

Five9 beats Data Storage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

