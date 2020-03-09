Head-To-Head Survey: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) versus Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Synthorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies N/A -61.09% -49.88% Synthorx N/A -26.09% -24.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Synthorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Synthorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Synthorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 19,498.60 -$155.13 million ($2.68) -7.88 Synthorx N/A N/A -$56.61 million ($6.59) -10.32

Synthorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Synthorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intra-Cellular Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Synthorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Synthorx 0 3 1 0 2.25

Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Synthorx has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.09%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Synthorx.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Synthorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It also develops IL-2 Synthorin for autoimmune indications; IL-10 Synthorin, a naturally occurring immune cell growth factor in humans for the treatment of immuno-oncology (IO); and IL-15 Synthorins, an immunoregulatory cytokine to treat IO. In addition, the company develops other Synthorin programs targeting undisclosed cytokines that play critical roles in the orchestration of anti-tumor responses by innate and adaptive immune cells. The company was formerly known as Alinos, Inc. and changed its name to Synthorx, Inc. in March 2014. Synthorx, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

