Healthequity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HQY opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.