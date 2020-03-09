Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Healthequity worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 46.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

