Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $160.38 million and $13.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,377,366,918 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

