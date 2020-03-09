HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $953,290.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $743.34 million and approximately $953,290.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

