HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of HENKY opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.76.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.