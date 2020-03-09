Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $358.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

