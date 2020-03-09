Heroux Devtek Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.92.

HRX stock opened at C$15.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88. The company has a market cap of $581.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.45 and a twelve month high of C$21.64.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

