HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 234.50 ($3.08). 365,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. HgCapital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.81 ($3.63).

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

