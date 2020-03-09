Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCR. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hi-Crush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

NYSE:HCR opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

