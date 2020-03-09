Hill International (HIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HIL stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

