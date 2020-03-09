Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Home Bancshares worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

