Honest Market Cap Tops $354,946.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market capitalization of $354,946.00 and approximately $16,082.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

