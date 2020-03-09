Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $164.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.