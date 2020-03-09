Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.13. 509,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.