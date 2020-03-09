HOQU Market Capitalization Tops $401,667.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $401,667.00 and approximately $1.64 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

