Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, COSS and Cryptopia. In the last week, Horizen has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,564,963 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.