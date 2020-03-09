Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Cut to “Sell” at B. Riley

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

