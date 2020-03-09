Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to at Wells Fargo & Co

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SVC stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,964. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

