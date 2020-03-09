Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Corecivic worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 607,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,311. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

