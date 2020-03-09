Hourglass Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 873,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 315,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,073. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

