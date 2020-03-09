Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.50. 1,500,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

