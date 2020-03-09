Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,039,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. 745,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,277. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.