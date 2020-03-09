Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,002,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 659,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,518. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.