Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $7.29 on Monday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

