Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

SLB traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. 36,864,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

