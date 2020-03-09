Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 14,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.79. 27,593,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

