Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 721,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

