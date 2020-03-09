Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 29,705 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,705 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 77,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,492,378 shares of company stock worth $41,240,738. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

