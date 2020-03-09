Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.