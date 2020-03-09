Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.