Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,941. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

