Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 33,365 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the period. Hospitality Properties Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $231,808,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $21,616,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,964. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

