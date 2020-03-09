Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Federated Investors makes up about 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Federated Investors worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

