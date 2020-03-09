Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $5.86 on Monday, reaching $35.89. 377,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

