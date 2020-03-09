Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 45,700 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. 11,312,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,660,107. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

