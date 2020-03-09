Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 53,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.