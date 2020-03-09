Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 5,461 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

