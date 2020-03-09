Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.