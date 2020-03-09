Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) CEO Paul H. Layne Purchases 2,272 Shares

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 2,272 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.90 per share, with a total value of $249,692.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $14.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $88.89 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

