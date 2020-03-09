HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected HP’s ranking:

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.