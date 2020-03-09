H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires C$75,738.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 3,900 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,738.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,822,702.94.

Edward Allen Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00.

HR.UN traded down C$2.17 on Monday, hitting C$18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

