HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.24. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

